Audrina Patridge Is Totally Down for a Hills Reunion—Mommy Edition

We have absolutely no shame in declaring our love for The Hills. And, it looks as if one of the show's stars, Audrina Patridge, misses the MTV series as much we do.

Though she's a new mother and just debuted her bikini brand, Prey Swim, at Miami Swim Week, she's down to get together with show's other stars for a reunion of sorts. "I feel like we are all at a different place in our lives and we're past the drama, past the cat fights," Patridge revealed in an interview with E! News. "We're all married, we all have kids, we're all at a different place in our lives so we'd all be able to relate to each other way more." It would be kind of nice, wouldn't it?

All four of the ladies have a lot in common these days, and we could totally see them exchanging mommy secrets, or bonding over pregnancy experiences at a L.A. brunch spot in lieu of the club. "Even when you're married, you don't get a lot of girl time so just to talk to someone that's going through the same things as you are—it's refreshing to know you're not alone," Patridge shared.

And Patridge has become quite good at juggling motherhood with work. "I have a great team around me but it does get a little chaotic at some times," she divulged. "Even backstage at the fashion show, there's so much going on and I just always remind myself to breathe."

But nothing is better than spending time with her daughter, Kirra, right now. "I'm so blessed," Patridge exclaimed. "She's such a good little girl. She's so full of personality and she has me laughing every day."

The Hills as a mommy series? Sign us up!