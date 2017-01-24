April Ludgate sure has come a long way since her days at the Pawnee Parks Department. Over the weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, Aubrey Plaza revealed her bold auburn hue, which brough some much-needed warmth to the snowy locale. We've only ever known the star as a deep brunette, but since her shade veers more toward copper, and less toward solid Jessica Rabbit red, it's a perfect complement to her complexion. We're sure Andy Dwyer is in total approval. Take a closer look at Aubrey's new hue below, and see even more celebrity hair makeovers of 2017 in our gallery.
Aubrey Plaza Looks Totally Different As a Redhead
January 24, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
Sponsored Stories
