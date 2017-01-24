Aubrey Plaza Looks Totally Different As a Redhead

Aubrey Plaza Looks Totally Different As a Redhead
See More Photos
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Shop This Post
January 24, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
by: Marianne Mychaskiw

April Ludgate sure has come a long way since her days at the Pawnee Parks Department. Over the weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, Aubrey Plaza revealed her bold auburn hue, which brough some much-needed warmth to the snowy locale. We've only ever known the star as a deep brunette, but since her shade veers more toward copper, and less toward solid Jessica Rabbit red, it's a perfect complement to her complexion. We're sure Andy Dwyer is in total approval. Take a closer look at Aubrey's new hue below, and see even more celebrity hair makeovers of 2017 in our gallery.

RELATED: Aubrey Plaza Debuts a Short Blunt Cut

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

The Latest in Video

See the Shoes from Jennifer Lopez’s Collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti
See More Videos

More Celebrity Hairstyles

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity Hairstyles

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top