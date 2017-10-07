Attorney Lisa Bloom Drops Harvey Weinstein as Scandal Escalates

Getty (2)

Well, that was fast. Days after agreeing to advise movie mogul Harvey Weinstein over allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women, Power-lawyer Lisa Bloom is stepping down from the post.

Bloom had previously defended Weinstein, telling The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week that “He is an old dinosaur learning new ways…He wants to reach out to any of the women who may have issues with him to talk to them in a respectful, peaceful way, with me present if that is acceptable to them.”

Bloom, who has defended women in harassment cases against Bill O’Reilly and Bill Cosby, came under fire for the decision to work with Weinstein.

But Bloom seems to have changed her tune as things have escalated. In a tweet on Saturday, Bloom publicly announced her decision to leave Weinstein’s employ, writing “I have resigned as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein. My understanding is that Mr. Weinstein and his board are moving toward an agreement.”

ICYMI, The New York Times broke the story of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct earlier this week, alleging that he harassed a number of female employees and actresses, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. The pattern apparently spanned decades, and since the story broke, more women, including TV journalist Lauren Sivan, have come out with their own horrific stories.