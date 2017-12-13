The ASOS x Star Wars Collection Will Turn You Into a High-Fashion Princess Leia

Trekkies, this one is for you. I'm sure you've already reserved your tickets to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday. But have you thought about what you're going to wear? Forget that old T-shirt you grabbed a few years ago. The ASOS x Star Wars collaboration just dropped, so it's the perfect time to upgrade your gear.

In the collection, which starts at $29, you'll find a graphic long-sleeve top that's worthy of a photo-shoot moment. If it's not too cold where you are, the the tank top is just as cool. Still in need of a holiday dress? The ASOS x Star Wars collaboration has you covered with designs decked out with Millennium Falcon and Star Destroyer prints. And they are actually more high-fashion than paraphernalia looking. Princess Leia would definitely be a fan. There's even a couple of piece for the guys, too.

Take a glance at our favorite pieces from the ASOS x Star Wars collaboration below. And head to ASOS's website for more.