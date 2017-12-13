The ASOS x Star Wars Collection Will Turn You Into a High-Fashion Princess Leia

Trekkies, this one is for you. I'm sure you've already reserved your tickets to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday. But have you thought about what you're going to wear? Forget that old T-shirt you grabbed a few years ago. The ASOS x Star Wars collaboration just dropped, so it's the perfect time to upgrade your gear.
In the collection, which starts at $29, you'll find a graphic long-sleeve top that's worthy of a photo-shoot moment. If it's not too cold where you are, the the tank top is just as cool. Still in need of a holiday dress? The ASOS x Star Wars collaboration has you covered with designs decked out with Millennium Falcon and Star Destroyer prints. And they are actually more high-fashion than paraphernalia looking. Princess Leia would definitely be a fan. There's even a couple of piece for the guys, too.
VIDEO: Prince William and Prince Harry Went to the Star Wars Premiere
Take a glance at our favorite pieces from the ASOS x Star Wars collaboration below. And head to ASOS's website for more.
-
1. ASOS x Star Wars Galaxy Printed Full Dress
Make heads turn in a out-of-this-galaxy dress.
$95
-
2. ASOS X Star Wars Printed Leggings
Live in these soft, stretchy leggings made for the Star Wars obsessed.
$35
-
3. ASOS x Star Wars Funnel Neck Burnout Dress
Get ready for the compliments to pour in while wearing this cute dress.
$79
-
4. ASOS x Star Wars Printed Oversized Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Layer up this winter with this cool top.
$35
-
5. ASOS x Star Wars Scuba Printed Mini Dress
Get dressed up in a fun minidress.
$79
-
6. ASOS x Star Wars Printed Oversized Tank (R2D2)
Represent for R2D2 in an artsy tank top.
$29
-
7. ASOS x Star Wars Printed Long Sleeve Hanky Hem Dress
Grab this asymmetrical dress perfect for twirling on the dance floor.
$76