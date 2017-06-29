Asos Is Featuring Swimsuit Models with Stretch Marks and Acne Scars

Asos just earned themselves some new fans with these body-positive swimsuit models. The online retailer is garnering some major praise online by featuring models with stretch marks, acne scars, and birthmarks on their website.

ASOS

Unlike most swimsuit campaigns, the retailer refused to retouch the photos, and results are seriously stunning. How good is this model making that cut-out one-piece suit look? She’s gorgeous, flyaways and all.

ASOS

The Internet has taken notice, taking to Twitter to praise the lack of Photoshop on the images. “As someone who has always been ashamed of her stretch marks and felt I was the only one of my friends to have them, Asos are my MVP,” one user wrote.

https://twitter.com/LoveaffairwithB/status/880455336322322433 As someone who has always been ashamed of her stretch marks & felt I was the only 1 of my friends to have them, @ASOS are my #MVP! #asos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nVbtg3p8Hr — ❤️AffairWithBeauty💋 (@LoveaffairwithB) June 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/LilmskittenMFC/status/879183627833049090 I honestly love asos for not editing out their models stretch marks 👏 pic.twitter.com/ls070aY8gn — baby nymph~ (@LilmskittenMFC) June 26, 2017

“She is gorgeous without airbrushing stretch marks,” another wrote.

https://twitter.com/ElizaStaples/status/880449590004244480 so nice to see a model without photoshop, she is gorgeous without airbrushing stretch marks👙 @ASOS pic.twitter.com/6f1TVFKDjc — lu (@ElizaStaples) June 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/OliviaTuffrey/status/709114619219058689 WELL DONE ASOS 👏 faint stretch marks and acne scars that aren't hidden pic.twitter.com/yTrRgQr2UL — olive (@OliviaTuffrey) March 13, 2016

https://twitter.com/leahtudorx/status/880147773039022080 Asos not editing out girl's stretch marks on their swimwear photos is giving me so much life, look how beautiful they all are😍 pic.twitter.com/VxMjc4OQg6 — Leah Tudor (@leahtudorx) June 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/Kelly_Horrigan/status/880200336576843777 round of applause to ASOS for not editing out their models stretch marks, finally realistic body images are being promoted, so beautiful 👏🏻💖 — kell 🌟 (@Kelly_Horrigan) June 28, 2017

In a world where bikini photos are often highly retouched, it’s refreshing as hell to see these girls rocking their natural beauty in a swimsuit.

Asos, keep up the good work.