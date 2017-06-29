Asos Is Featuring Swimsuit Models with Stretch Marks and Acne Scars

Asos just earned themselves some new fans with these body-positive swimsuit models. The online retailer is garnering some major praise online by featuring models with stretch marks, acne scars, and birthmarks on their website.
Unlike most swimsuit campaigns, the retailer refused to retouch the photos, and results are seriously stunning. How good is this model making that cut-out one-piece suit look? She’s gorgeous, flyaways and all.
The Internet has taken notice, taking to Twitter to praise the lack of Photoshop on the images. “As someone who has always been ashamed of her stretch marks and felt I was the only one of my friends to have them, Asos are my MVP,” one user wrote.
“She is gorgeous without airbrushing stretch marks,” another wrote.
In a world where bikini photos are often highly retouched, it’s refreshing as hell to see these girls rocking their natural beauty in a swimsuit.
Asos, keep up the good work.