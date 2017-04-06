Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Make 700+ High Schoolers' Day with Surprise Visit

Ashton Kutcher may be a major movie star now, but he still holds tight to his Midwest roots.

The Ranch star, who was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, returned to the state to surprise more than 700 high school students at Oskaloosa High School Thursday after they helped raise money for the Native Fund—a non-profit organization he started with fellow Iowa native, Dallas Clark.

The fund generates money for Iowans in need, including children with a life-threatening disease, veterans, and those impacted by natural disasters.

https://twitter.com/oskyactivities/status/850017184281657345 Ashton talking to Oskaloosa High School pic.twitter.com/PmMNXXac4o — Oskaloosa Activities (@OskyActivities) April 6, 2017

According to the Des Moines Register, the school's principal hopped on the intercom and told students he had "news to share" and to come to the auditorium. That news ended up being Kutcher on stage, thanking the teens for helping the non-profit and raising awareness of Iowans in need. "Just because you're a kid from Iowa, don't think you can't have big dreams," he reportedly said.

While he was speaking, his wife Mila Kunis was also on stage with him. "The kids were taking pictures by the thousands," Kim Gile, the high school's student council adviser school told the publication. "They started clapping and cheering."

To help raise money for the fund, the student council set up computers for residents and students to donate money or pledge to help. By March 1, they had raised $4,000 and 700 pledges—more than anyone else in the state.

https://twitter.com/oskyhighschool/status/850019499734597632 Ashton Kutcher and Oskaloosa High School! Awesome Day! pic.twitter.com/9ibyZKKhfc — Osky High School (@oskyhighschool) April 6, 2017

While Kutcher is in his home state, he will also take home the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award for 2017 Saturday from The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University. The award is given each spring to a person who demonstrates positive character and similar characteristics to former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray. Kutcher is being recognized for demonstrating "good character as a role model."