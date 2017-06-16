Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Baby Almost Had a Very Different, Disney-Inspired Name

Few things are as important and defining in your life as your name, and it says a lot about how your parents envision your future.

Case in point: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's son Dimitri. "We were set on Walt, like Walt Disney," Kutcher told Ryan Seacrest an interview on Thursday. "No Walter, just Walt, but then it changed last minute."

But what exactly brought about the sudden change? Well, it all came down to Kunis's intuition. "We were driving in the car and Mila turns to me and she's like 'I don't think that our son's name is Walt. I think it's Dimitri and also I think that Donald Trump is going to be the next president.'" Kutcher totally glossed over the name decision initially because of the incredulity of her presidential prediction. (Though clearly, Kunis was spot on in both arenas.)

Kutcher also had some very poignant advice for couples and parents looking to have a second child. "Get one out of diapers before you have the second one," he told Seacrest. "Because having two in diapers is a whole scenario."

We can only imagine!