Ashley Tisdale Cut This One Thing Out of Her Diet to Get in Her Best Shape Yet

As Ashley Tisdale’s 9.4 million Instagram followers know, the High School Musical alum has been looking extra fit lately. So what’s the key to her success? According to the 31-year-old actress, it has to do with cutting one food group out of her diet completely.

“I recently found out what my food sensitivities are, so I had to cut dairy out and certain other foods that weren’t good for me,” she told People. “Also, as much as I love carbs I cut them down a lot. I allow myself to have them once a week.”

She’s not the first celeb to tout the benefits of a dairy-free diet. Tisdale’s next tip? Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. “Drinking plenty of water and sleep are my biggest beauty tips. Treat your body how you treat your skin and you will always feel good!” she said.

As for her exact diet, she told People that breakfast is often a protein shake, while lunch is a salad with chicken and veggies, and dinner is a protein like steak with veggies on the side. For snacks, she’ll dig in to a hard-boiled egg, slices of salami, or portioned fruit like kiwi or strawberries.

You can’t deny that it’s working.