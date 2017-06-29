Ashley Olsen Wore a Super Oversize White Shirt and Now We Need One

Who wouldn’t trust Ashley Olsen’s fashion instinct? Michelle Tanner had unbelievably unforgettable style. And the Olsen sisters’ early 2000s looks in New York Minute were everyone’s dream. But really, we’re talking about the woman at the helm of The Row. The Row, meaning, capital F fashion.

You can’t blame us, then, for obsessing over the simple look Ashley wore on Wednesday in New York. Leaving lunch or possibly just a quick coffee stop at Locanda Verde, the designer caught our eye in a comfortable look we’re about to copy in 3, 2, 1. Ashley slipped on a pair of black linen trousers with strappy flats. It was her oversize white shirt, however, that stole the show. She tucked the flowy piece in at the front, letting the sides billow in the wind.

Tal Rubin/GC Images

Typically, we’re used to seeing Ashley with Mary-Kate only at special red carpet events like the CFDA Fashion Awards, Met Gala, or events for The Row or their contemporary label, Elizabeth and James.

This one, friends, is for the books.