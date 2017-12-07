This Olsen Twin Reunited with a Full House Co-Star and We’re So, So Happy

The Olsen twins have famously shattered our dreams and shied away from teaming up with their former Full House castmates for the Fuller House Netflix reboot. And while their designs for both The Row and Elizabeth and James have been enough to hold us over, we’ve always secretly hoped for and fantasized about a day in which they’d return as Michelle Tanner.

Getty Images

Getty Images

That’s why Tuesday, Dec. 5, will forever be immortalized as the day in which we saw what a full-on 2017 Michelle Tanner could look like. Don’t believe us?

Ashley Olsen headed to the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s 30th anniversary Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine event in New York on Tuesday and while the red carpet lacked a revolutionary fashion moment—she did wear a fabulous deep green coat—the designer did reunite with the one man her young self surely remembers well: Bob Saget.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Saget, of course, famously portrayed her father Danny Tanner on Full House, so you get where we’re going with this. Olsen posed with Adam Duritz, John Oliver, and George Lopez. And while that’s great, it’s the fact that she stands next to Saget that really does warm our hearts.

Ashley, Mary-Kate, if you’re reading this, it’s not too late for a Fuller House cameo.