Ashley Graham Is Topless and Fierce in This Psychedelic Photo Shoot 

Ashley Graham isn’t afraid of taking on a challenge, and if the challenge includes some nudity, she knows how to handle it.
The 30-year-old body-positive model posed for a series of colorful and unapologetically psychedelic images for V magazine and the results are a reminder that she’s not afraid of taking some risks. Across the bold portfolio, shot by Ben Hassett, Graham turns to of-the-moment accessories like dangling Gucci earrings and the Monet Speedy bag from Louis Vuitton’s Masters collection with Jeff Koons.
For Graham, posing sans top is actually empowering. “Individuality means feeling comfortable enough to be your authentic self,” she told V. “I hope we continue having progressive conversations about inclusion and equality, and that the next generations sees themselves represented more diversely in the media.”
Of course, she’s previously championed diversity in fashion, and regularly takes to social media to share messages encouraging women to love themselves. In 2017, she shared an unapologetic photo of her cellulite.
“I think that a lot of women judge themselves and they judge themselves on the way that they look, whether it’s skin, age, race, size, class, all of it,” she told InStyle in April 2017. “And if you saw just the woman in the mirror and you really accepted her for who she was and you started looking at yourself as a role model, that might change your life.”