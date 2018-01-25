Ashley Graham Got a Tattoo of Her Husband’s Initials, Because Love

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin may have exchanged vows in 2010, but now they’re looking to make things, well, skin deep.

The model and body activist sat in the tattoo artist’s chair and permanently marked her body with her hubby’s initials, “JE,” at a party in New York where she celebrated her brand-new, and super epic Revlon campaign. Created by celebrity-favorite Jon Boy, the ink is subtle and sweet with a cursive-like design.

According to Page Six, Graham seems to have done this spontaneously. “You guys, I’m going to get a tattoo!” she reportedly said. Ervin wrote his initials and Jon Boy followed to produce an incredibly special, personal piece of artwork.

Recently, the model opened up on The View and described her own #MeToo experience. “I was shooting a big campaign, and a photo assistant said, ‘Come here, I wanna talk to you,’” she said the show. “And he lured me into this hallway, pushed me into a closet. He exposed himself, and he said, ‘Look at what you did to me all day long, now touch it.”

She added that thanks to the voices of female public figures, she thinks “the movement is working.”

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Ashley Graham and I'm gonna take you through a few of my favorite Instagrams and tell you a little story about each photo. [MUSIC] The first photo is me on a bike, very happy, smiling Energetic and I happen to have some cellulite showing on the back of my thigh. And I say a little cellulite never hurt nobody. Stop judging yourself. Embrace the things that society has called ugly. If you're just looking at this photo, I didn't even see the cellulite right away. And I know that there are so many women out there who Hate the back of their thighs, they hate their arms because they're cellulite, the hate the top of their knees because they're cellulite. And, I just want women to know that cellulite should not control your life and imperfections as society has called that should also not take over your life. So this one is truly the most epic moment of my life. I am still speechless. I still have to pinch myself and say am I really on the cover of Sports Illustrated? Yeah. I know that night it changed my life and I also know that it opened up America's eyes to what beauty truly is. Here I am on vacation, chilling, trying to take a selfie of my whole bikini because I designed it. I really felt like there was no string bikinis for curvy big girls. So I told swim suits for all that I wanted to design some. [MUSIC] Basically Beyonce and I are best friend cuz we met twice in one week. I only got one photo with her because I didn't want to be thirsty. But yeah, I call her B, she calls me Ash, we hang out sometimes. Sometimes at her concert, when I look at her. [MUSIC] Now that I am a Supermodel. I hang out with only supermodels, yeah right. But in this photo, Lilly Aldridge and Gigi Hadid basically took me under their wing in the Sports Illustrated Week and they are fabulous, amazing, gorgeous women. Women, and I'm just happy to know them. Don't forget to follow me on Instagram @theashleygraham. And also catch me on Snapchat for that real personal story every day. [MUSIC]

