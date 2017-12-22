Ashley Graham Rides a Camel in a Booty-Baring Bikini During Moroccan Vacay

While the rest of us take shelter from the winter elements, Ashley Graham has been busy heating up the desert in Morocco.

And judging from the model’s Instagram feed, she has been living her best life in Agadir this week, showing off her famous curves in a slew of sizzling bikinis from her collaboration with Swimsuits For All.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming campaign for the swimwear brand, the brunette beauty decided to get creative between frolics in the sand, as she modeled pieces from her new line.

A leopard print one-piece was best displayed during an impromptu lip-syncing session to Toto’s “Africa,” which the SI Swimsuit star demonstrated while dancing and singing on-set of a gorgeous Moroccan tent fitted with colorful rugs and cultural objects.

Even more impressive, however, was the supermodel’s desert-inspired take on riding off into the sunset. Simply captioned with peach and camel emojis, the scenic shot shows Graham enjoying a seemingly carefree camel ride on the beach while clad only in a pink thong swimsuit.

Considering that the star admitted that camels weren't really her "thing" in a behind-the-scenes shot on her Instagram stories, we’re impressed by her dedication for doing it for the ‘gram!