Ashley Graham Just Landed a Major Revlon Campaign

Ashley Graham just scored her biggest beauty gig yet. The supermodel was announced as Revlon's newest Global Ambassador for the Live Boldly campaign, joining Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Graham took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, along with behind-the-scene Polaroids of her Revlon shoot.

"I am thrilled to be part of this timely and groundbreaking campaign with different types of women across races, ages and sizes, and to leverage this platform to continue to create positive change," said Graham in a press release. "To ‘Live Boldly’ is the mantra of my life. Every day in the mirror I say to myself, 'I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful,' and together with Revlon, we can inspire all women to do the same," she continued.

But Graham and Galdot aren't the only new members of the Revlon family. The brand simultaneously announced three other impressive and inspiring spokespeople—models Adwoa Aboah, Imaan Hammam, and Raquel Zimmermann. Earlier this year alone, Adwoa Aboah was announced as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

"Revlon gives us a platform that allows us to be accessible to all different types of women," said Aboah in the brand's release. "To me, 'Living Boldly' means being unapologetic, knowing no boundaries, being vulnerable, strong, authentic and yourself."

Get ready to see these women living boldly everywhere.