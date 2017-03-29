Ashley Graham Ditches Her Makeup and Goes Completely Bare-Faced at LAX Airport

There's no doubt that Ashley Graham is a natural beauty.

The model was spotted making her way through LAX airport yesterday without a stitch of makeup on, and she was practically glowing. She showed off her flawlessly dewy skin and soft brunette waves in an outfit that was almost as bare as her face, opting for nude drawstring leggings and a coordinating top that highlighted her famous curves. The 29-year-old dressed up her matching set with a black bomber jacket, pointed leather Nicholas Kirkwood flats, and a textured burgundy handbag to make her way through the terminal.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham on Why Cellulite Shouldn't Control Your Life





Earlier this week, the bombshell gave us a closer glimpse at her fit physique when she shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from her 2017 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue spread. Each of the sexy pictures featured her posing on the beaches of Fiji in a different wow-worthy swimsuit.

