Ashley Graham's New Swimsuit Collection Promises to Be a Racy One

March 24, 2017 @ 11:45 AM
by: Isabel Jones

Summer is coming—and with it, Ashley Graham’s third capsule collection with swimwear line, Swimsuits for All.

Graham’s side hustle is strong. The empowering company launched its first collaboration with the Sports Illustrated model last May, featuring sexy swimwear for women of all sizes. “My next swim collection drops in May!!!!” Graham shared on Instagram.

Along with Graham’s exciting announcement, which she of course followed up with a sexy bikini video of her own, the model-cum-designer posted some campaign photos of her and her fellow Swimsuits for All models kickin’ it poolside in sexy black suits—Graham’s is fishnet!

Get excited, ladies. If Graham's previous collections have any bearing on the upcoming line—we're sure it's gonna be FIRE.

