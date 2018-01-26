Ashley Graham Displays Her Hourglass Figure in Metallic Latex Dress

Ashley Graham's signature curves were in full effect at a pre-Grammys bash hosted by Warner Music in New York City on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old model outshone her fellow A-listers in a latex silver dress by Vex, showcasing her killer physique. Never one to back down from a challenge, Graham fully committed to the metallic look, accessorizing her shimmery strapless number with silver Manolo Blahnik pumps and oversize hoop earrings—also silver. The curvaceous cover girl completed her iridescent ensemble with metallic silver eyeshadow and a sleek, fuss-free hairstyle.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Graham, who became the first plus-size model to cover the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016, has been a vocal advocate for body positivity since she came on the scene in 2010. "I know my curves are sexy and I want everyone else to know that theirs are too," she said in a release following her 2016 Sports Illustrated cover shoot. "There is no reason to hide and every reason to flaunt."

Looking good, Ashley!