Ashley Graham Looked Like a Sexy Mermaid in This String Bikini

Ashley Graham is living out her best mermaid dreams while on vacation in the Bahamas. The model took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her killer bod in the sexiest black string bikini, and her choice accessory is making us mad with envy: a perfectly shimmery mermaid tail.

In one 'gram, Graham poses on a rock overlooking the ocean in a ribbed string bikini top that gives off total seashell vibes. She paired the revealing swimsuit with a blue-green tail and a pair of drop earrings, rocking natural waves in her hair. “A girl can dream,” she wrote in the caption.

In another sexy Instagram, the model laid out in the sun wearing the same bikini top, this time pairing it with a pair of white bottoms. In the video, Graham wears minimal makeup and wet hair, showing off some major sideboob in the process. “Bahama Mama,” she captioned the post.

Damn, girl.