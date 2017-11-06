Ashley Graham Shows Major Skin in a Low-Cut Wrap Dress on Date Night

Ashley Graham knows how to dress up for date night. The model stepped out with her husband Justin Ervin to celebrate at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s engagement party on Saturday night, and she did it up big for the fun night out.

Graham looked super sexy in a plunging velvet wrap dress that showed off a strappy black bra with a skin-baring keyhole. The mini also highlighted her legs, which were elongated by a pair of stiletto sandals. The model accessorized with hoop earrings and a box clutch, styling her long hair in waves and swiping on a pink lip. Her hubby, Ervin, looked stylin’ himself in a navy tuxedo jacket and dark pants.

The duo looked to have a ball inside the engagement party, posing for photos inside the photo booth with Jonas and Turner as well as members of Jonas’s band DNCE. “Congrats beautiful #Jophie,” Graham wrote on Instagram.

The model first met Jonas after he asked to appear in the sexy music video for his song “Toothbrush,” and clearly the two have stayed friends ever since.

Talk about power couples.