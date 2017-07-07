Ashley Graham's Latest Lingerie Collection Is Pure Heat

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] Hey guys, it's Ashley Graham and I'm gonna take you through a few of my favorite Instagrams and tell you a little story about each photo. [MUSIC] The first photo is me on a bike, very happy, smiling Energetic and I happen to have some cellulite showing on the back of my thigh. And I say a little cellulite never hurt nobody. Stop judging yourself. Embrace the things that society has called ugly. If you're just looking at this photo, I didn't even see the cellulite right away. And I know that there are so many women out there who Hate the back of their thighs, they hate their arms because they're cellulite, the hate the top of their knees because they're cellulite. And, I just want women to know that cellulite should not control your life and imperfections as society has called that should also not take over your life. So this one is truly the most epic moment of my life. I am still speechless. I still have to pinch myself and say am I really on the cover of Sports Illustrated? Yeah. I know that night it changed my life and I also know that it opened up America's eyes to what beauty truly is. Here I am on vacation, chilling, trying to take a selfie of my whole bikini because I designed it. I really felt like there was no string bikinis for curvy big girls. So I told swim suits for all that I wanted to design some. [MUSIC] Basically Beyonce and I are best friend cuz we met twice in one week. I only got one photo with her because I didn't want to be thirsty. But yeah, I call her B, she calls me Ash, we hang out sometimes. Sometimes at her concert, when I look at her. [MUSIC] Now that I am a Supermodel. I hang out with only supermodels, yeah right. But in this photo, Lilly Aldridge and Gigi Hadid basically took me under their wing in the Sports Illustrated Week and they are fabulous, amazing, gorgeous women. Women, and I'm just happy to know them.