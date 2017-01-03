Ashley Graham's Lace-Up One-Piece Is Sexier Than Any Bikini

Ashley Graham has been living her best life on vacay, and she has the pics to prove it. The model has been relaxing with her hubby, Justin Ervin, in the Seychelles, and delivering one steamy look after another in the process.

Our personal fave is a white lace-up one-piece from her line with Swimsuits for All that proves that a one-piece can be even sexier than a bikini. The bombshell's curves looked incredible in the suit, which is coming out in white and leopard print this February. Plus, she proved that it's functional too, diving into her private pool in this Boomerang video.

🏊🏼‍♀️Private pool suits me just fine!🏊🏼‍♀️ @fsseychelles 👙coming out in Feb! #festiveinparadise A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 2, 2017 at 3:05am PST

✨Sexy nights in #Mahé✨ || Bringing this suit back in two new colors (white & leopard) for Feb! || A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:52am PST

The 28-year-old also looks flawless in a bikini, posing with her husband in this black halter-top two piece with a keyhole cutout that highlights every curve.

Happy Birthday to my #1! A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:50am PST

Then, she went total Heidi Klum on us, posing topless for her personal photographer—er, hubby—and giving us serious #VacationGoals. At the risk of sounding too cheesy, Graham is bringing the steam to 2017.

🌊V I E W S 🌊 #festiveinparadise A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:33am PST

Thank you @fsseychelles for your outdoor showers, beautiful hospitality, delicious steaks and flying foxes! Shot by my exclusive shower partner @mrjustinervin💦 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Is Jan. 3 too soon to book our next vacation?