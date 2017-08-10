Ashley Graham Wore the Tiniest String Bikini and Angel Wings in Jamaica

Ashley Graham is a master at posing for swim pics (she is a Sports Illustrated model, after all), but her latest snaps might be our favorite yet.

Graham posed for a few beach pictures in Jamaica in a thin black embroidered bikini from her swimsuit collection Swimsuits for All. The model launched the collection last year with the goal of providing sexy swimsuits for women of many sizes.

Ashley Graham / Instagram

Based on these hot pics, we'd say she's achieving that. On top of it, Graham's pool inflatable was a giant pair of white wings, and paired with her barely-there bikini, she gave us major Victoria's Secret vibes. We could totally see Graham rocking that runway.

Ashley Graham / Instagram

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Channels Her Inner Shania Twain

Graham created Swimsuits for All with inclusivity at its core, so don't call it "plus-size." The model recently expressed frustration with that term because it implies there's a difference between "normal" bodies and "other."

“It’s like, ‘Plus what?” she said. “That’s something I’ve always been told: You’re not good enough because you’re plus-size.”

Word.

Ashley Graham / Instagram

RELATED: Shop Ashley Graham’s Favorite Shoe Brand for Under $200

Her Instagram comments are flooded with fire emojis and it's no wonder.