Ashley Graham Has a Message for Body-Shamers Attacking Her Fitness Regimen

Ashley Graham may be among the most beloved models in fashion but she still regularly wrestles with critics of her body on social media.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old model shared an empowering message on Instagram in response to body-shamers who were questioning why she works out.

“Every time after I post a workout video I get comments like … 'you’ll never be skinny, so stop trying,' 'don’t work out too hard, you’ll get skinny,' 'you still need your fat to be a model,' 'why would you want to lose what made you famous,'" she wrote in her post, which referred to the below video of herself at the gym.

Gettin that 🍑 right with @christine_grubbs💪🏽 #sundaymorning #curvyfit A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

“Just for the record—I work out to,” she continued in her 'gram and added a list of reasons why she likes to sweat it out: “stay healthy,” “feel good,” “get rid of jet lag,” “clear my head,” “show big girls we can move like the rest of 'em,” “stay flexible & strong,” and “have more energy.”

Swipe It➡️ A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

She continued, “I don’t work out to lose weight or my curves, bc I love the skin I’m in.”

Now that’s what we call a solid clap back.