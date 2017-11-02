Ashley Graham Says Doing This 1 Thing Every Day Is the Key to Her Body Confidence 

Ashley Graham might have redefined the visibility of plus sized models since her SI Swimsuit breakthrough by gracing countless magazines and landing numerous campaigns, but the brunette beauty is the first to admit that the self-love doesn't always come easily in the fashion industry.

What helped her keep things positive? Daily positive affirmations.

"It changed my life," the supermodel said in a new interview with ITV's Lorraine.

The America's Next Top Model judge, who is preparing to debut her first denim line for women sizes 6-24, reiterated her stance as a body positive role model when she stressed the importance of finding one's worth "from within" instead of on social media.

"'I've had a lot of people tell me, 'you're not going to make it,' 'you're fat,' 'you're not going to accomplish things because of your size,'" she said.

"Just to have overcome so much and to be able to tell young girls that you are enough no matter how much cellulite, back fat or belly rolls you have, it doesn't matter."

The star said that she owes her success and confidence to telling herself that she's beautiful every single day, and what she says to herself is worth copying.

"I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful, I can have and do whatever I want," she said.

