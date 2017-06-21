Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Toned Midriff in Flattering Activewear

Whether she's heating up swimsuit covers, lingerie shoots, or the runway, Ashley Graham can rock just about anything with total confidence.

And her latest fashion endeavor is a look that we plan on copying for our next flight out of town. The body-positive star, who recently bared her famous curves for All's Baywatch-themed campaign, reminded fans why she's one of the most sought-after names in the business, as she flaunted her toned tummy while stepping out in LAX on Tuesday.

The Sports Illustrated beauty beamed as she treated the airport hallways as her personal catwalk with a cool girl athleisure look that's perfect for a stay in the skies.

Putting her hourglass figure on full display, the stunning 29-year-old opted for curve-hugging black leggings and a peek-a-boo cropped black crocket T-shirt for her flight.

Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Black-and-white kicks topped off the comfortable ensemble, while a quilted chain purse and an ankle-length satin duster added an element of elegance.

A sleek blowout, glowing skin, and a hint of gloss put the finishing touches on the model's casual jet-set look.