Watch Ashley Graham Do a Seriously NSFW Sled Pull for LOVE

It's probably safe to say most of us do not look this sultry when working out. It's Day 2 of the LOVE Advent Calendar, and Ashley Graham just did the sexiest sled pull ever, putting all our exercise efforts to shame.

In typically LOVE Advent style, the 30-year-old model is wearing a mesh sports bra and high-waisted bottoms as she shows off her athletic prowess in the streets of N.Y.C. At the beginning of the minute-long clip, Graham announces, "I'm Ashley Graham, and this is the sled pull." It may sound like the beginning of a workout tutorial, but the montage a lot sexier than that.

We get several borderline NSFW shots of Graham as she prepares to pull that sled, and wow, does she look good! For the video, the model has her hair in voluminous curls, and her smoky eye makeup is basically date night-worthy.

You really just have to watch the video for yourself:

At the end of the clip, there's a short but powerful message from Graham: “Shooting the advent calendar is a true expression of self love and empowers women to embrace their own sexuality. This year we’re reminding women to #StayStrong because we are powerful, we are resilient, and we run the world.”

We can't wait to see what the LOVE calendar has in store for us tomorrow!