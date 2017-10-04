Ashlee Simpson's Son Gave Her the Sweetest Birthday Surprise

Ashlee Simpson may have raked in the gifts as she celebrated her 33rd birthday with family and friends, but the surprise she received from her son Bronx had to be one of the sweetest.

In honor of her big day, her 8-year-old son gave his mom a painting he made for her topped with adorable messages that warmed our hearts. "Mom your eyes are like a green forest with a blue lake," he wrote on one, while another read, "Mom [you're] the best mom and there's a billion moms. You should know that!" For his final sweet note, he wrote, "Happy birthday. I love you so much!"

The mom of two couldn't help but share the gift with fans and posted it on her Instagram Tuesday. "This is everything to me. I love you bronx. For ever and ever and ever," she captioned it, along with heart emojis.

Simpson, whose actual birthday was Tuesday, kicked off her birthday festivities with a bash at L.A. hotspot Beauty & Essex. "Such a FUN birthday party this weekend @ beautyessexla ! Beautiful night with beautiful people #beautyandessexla," she wrote alongside a photo of herself there rocking a studded black leather jacket as she cozied up to her husband Evan Ross.

Ashlee's sister, Jessica Simpson, was also on hand for the festivities in a black dress with sheer panels, as was her sister-in-law, Tracee Ellis Ross, who opted for a coral sweater and off-white pants.

Wishing Ashlee many more fabulous birthday weekends!