Ariel Winter Bares Chest, Legs, and Stomach in Amazingly Tiny Sequined LBD

Ariel Winter celebrated the launch of her Fall 2017 LaPalme magazine cover on Wednesday evening, and, in typical Ariel Winter style, she did so in one of the tiniest LBDs we’ve ever seen.

The Modern Family star arrived at Nightingale Plaza in L.A. wearing a sequined black minidress (shop a similar look here) which not only bared a generous portion of her chest, but also exposed a swath of her torso with a mesh slit trailing past her belly button. Oh, and we can’t overlook the garment’s length—the 19-year-old has legs for days in the ultra-short dress, which barely grazes the tops of her thighs.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Actress Ariel Winter attends LaPalme Magazine fall cover party at Nightingale Plaza on November 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images) Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Winter paired her tiny LBD with sensible black pumps, accessorizing with some eye-catching diamond rings and a flash of bright pink nail polish, her long black mane softly tousled at her shoulders.

The body-positive star, who’s been sharing her recent trips to the gym with her social media following, radiated confidence on the red carpet.

RELATED: Ariel Winter's Butt-Toning Workout Will Inspire You to Get "Back to the Gym"

Ariel’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Levi Meaden, also attended the event, and couldn’t help but gush about the “amazing woman” in his life.

Can we all just take a minute appreciate this amazing woman!!! @lapalmemagazine #laplame @arielwinter A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

Slay girl, slay.