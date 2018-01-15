Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Sizable Assets in Plunging Black Gown

Another day, another pearl-clutching look from Ariel Winter.

The 19-year-old Modern Family star guaranteed that all eyes were on her for the final night of the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Sunday. On the arm of her longtime boyfriend, Levi Meaden, Winter hit the red carpet in a provocative black dress—a look that's quickly become the teen's signature.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

A plunging neckline and lace-up detailing on the sides showed off her ample assets, while a thigh-high slit in the dress's pleated skirt offered a glimpse of her toned legs, which were accentuated by matching black stilettos. The television star wore her long dark hair loose and parted down the middle, and finished her photo-ready look with a soft pink pout and a dramatic smoky eye.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Winter was at the festival for a screening of her new film, The Last Movie Star, which co-stars Burt Reynolds.