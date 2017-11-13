Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden Celebrate Their First Anniversary with an Instagram Love Fest

Ariel Winter is celebrating a blissful year of modern romance with her beau, Levi Meaden.

As the Modern Family actress rang in the couple's first anniversary on Sunday, she took to Instagram to proclaim her love for the 30-year-old, who has been living with her since May. "Happy 1 year anniversary my love," the smitten star began her tribute post. "I'm the luckiest girl in the entire world."

Alongside a dolled-up image of the lovebirds, dressed to the nines in black-tie attire, and with the 19-year-old lovingly holding Meaden's face while he wraps his arms around her waist, she continued: "Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could've ever imagined. Here's to many, many more. I love you."

The UCLA freshman concluded her sweet message with a photo of the twosome smooching in front of a scenic waterfall. "P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jump [sic] off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah," she quipped. "I love you."

The Pacific Rim Uprising actor also took to the social media app to return the love with the same photos, as well as an additional image of the couple enjoying a sweet kiss. "I can't believe it's been a year," he wrote. "We've had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. Traveled [sic] through 3 continents together. I never imagined I'd be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!"

Here's to the happy couple checking off many more milestones!