Ariel Winter Will Continue to Wear What She Wants, No Matter What You Say

Ariel Winter is passionate about her acting career, but there's always been another industry that she's wanted to delve into outside of it: law.

"My goal is actually to get my law degree, the Modern Family star tells LaPalme Magazine in its fall 2017 cover story. "I've always wanted to be a lawyer, and while I love acting and will probably do it for the rest of my days, I definitely think that it's important for me to go to school and do something I'm passionate about."

As Winter opened up to the magazine about her future career goals, she also dished on her journey to self-acceptance. Over the years, the 19-year-old starlet has been criticized by social media users and media outlets alike for her fashion choices. Still, she hasn't let any of that get her down. In fact, the criticism has made her stronger.

"So many years I tried to change my appearance, and I tried to do different things to make myself so everyone is going to accept me, and they didn't," she said. "The thing we all have to realize is the media is going to portray you the way they want to portray you and it's not going to change. The only person's opinion that matters, the only person that gets to have a say in you, is you."

The thesp also shared an empowering message for fans. "We need to spend more time pleasing ourselves and caring less about what other people say," she added. "It sucks, I totally get it. It 100 percent sucks. I hate reading stories about myself and that's why I don't. [But] at the end of the day you have remember, 'You know what, I feel good and that's all that matters, and other people can go buzz off.'"

Amen, sister.

Winter covers the mag's fall issue, in which she rocks a plunging structured red dress, a white romper, and a black lace gown, among other high-fashion looks.