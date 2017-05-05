Ariel Winter Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Modern Family Screening Look

Ariel Winter has some words for the people who criticized her choice of attire for the screening of Modern Family's Season 8 finale Wednesday. The 19-year-old sitcom star and body positivity activist was understandably upset by critics who questioned her choice to wear a revealing minidress while her castmates went a decidedly more casual route.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Fed up, Winter took to social media Thursday with a message for the haters. "Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" the post begins. "Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?"

The teen beauty continues: "WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTsP2s1BKEn/ 😘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 4, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

We couldn't agree more, Ariel. Keep fighting the good fight!