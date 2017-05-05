Ariel Winter Claps Back at Haters Who Criticized Her Modern Family Screening Look

May 5, 2017
BY: Meghan Overdeep

Ariel Winter has some words for the people who criticized her choice of attire for the screening of Modern Family's Season 8 finale Wednesday. The 19-year-old sitcom star and body positivity activist was understandably upset by critics who questioned her choice to wear a revealing minidress while her castmates went a decidedly more casual route.

Fed up, Winter took to social media Thursday with a message for the haters. "Why TF does anyone care that I didn't dress casual like everyone else for the panel?" the post begins. "Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can't people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?"

The teen beauty continues: "WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that's what matters. I know I did. Don't ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)"

We couldn't agree more, Ariel. Keep fighting the good fight!

