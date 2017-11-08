Ariel Winter's Butt-Toning Workout Will Inspire You to Get "Back to the Gym"

Leave it to our body-positive icon to inspire us to run (NOT WALK) to the gym after work today.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a glimpse of her workout routine. The 19-year-old wore a pair of black spandex shorts, a baggy gray tank, and a powder blue sports bra for the occasion, leaving her black locks trailing past her shoulders while she did some impressive weight-lifting.

“Back to the gym with@mackfit ” she captioned her video post.

Back to the gym with @mackfit 💀 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Nov 7, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

This isn’t the first time Winter’s kept her followers in the loop while she’s up in the gym working on her fitness. The former child star’s been on her game in the past few months, and it seems to be paying off—she looks happier and healthier than we’ve ever seen her!

Working on the 🍑 with the best @mackfit 😍 www.mackfit.com Head over to his page to get in shape!!!! #wednesday #workout A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 11, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Working the 🍑 with @mackfit 😈 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT

Work it, girl! We’ll be right behind you (after this doughnut) …