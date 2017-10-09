Ariel Winter Totally Worked a Football Jersey with Tiny Denim Shorts

Jonathan Borge
October 09, 2017

There’s one thing we know Ariel Winter certainly loves: denim shorts.

Last month, the Modern Family star made a splash at UCLA in a light-wash pair of Daisy Dukes she may have repurposed this past weekend. On Sunday, the 19-year-old actress and her boyfriend, 30-year-old actor Levi Meaden, headed to a football game to cheer on the L.A. Rams.

For her outing, the brunette once again turned to a pair of barely there denim shorts that she styled with a crop top jersey and a matching hat. She also wore combat boots, reflective sunglasses, and a bold, deep-maroon lip as she matched with Meaden and walked into the stadium with him hand-in-hand.

Over the weekend, she also took to Instagram to support her beau and share a trailer for his upcoming film, Pacific Rim: Uprising. “Can’t wait to see baby slay,” she wrote. “So proud.”

Um..YES! Can't wait to see baby slay😍 March 2018! So proud❤️ @levi_meaden #pacificrimuprising

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

RELATED: Ashley Graham Has a Message for Body-Shamers Attacking Her Fitness Regimen

Recently, the outspoken star took to social media to urge people to stop calling women comfortable with their bodies “dumb sluts.”

“I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect,” she wrote.

#rant

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Keep on keepin’ on, girl.

