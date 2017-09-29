Ariel Winter Attends Her First Day at UCLA in the Tiniest Pair of Daisy Dukes

Like fellow celeb teens, Malia Obama and Brooklyn Beckham, Ariel Winter is heading to college this fall for the very first time.

And on Thursday, the Modern Family star started her undergraduate career on a high fashionable note, as she made her debut at the University of California, Los Angeles, in sky-high white platform tennis shoes and the tiniest Daisy Dukes imaginable. She completed her collegiate uniform with a white Henley shirt and a patterned backpack.

Backgrid

After earning an acceptance to the university in 2016, and subsequently pushing back her enrollment one year due to a busy filming schedule, the raven-haired actress stayed mum about her first day of classes but took to Twitter at the end of the day to share a stinging note to the paparazzi, whom she claimed "ruined" her inaugural appearance on campus.

"Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school," she penned. "Thanks."

While the 19-year-old understandably wants to be treated like a normal college student, we wouldn't blame her classmates for being a little starstruck!