Ariel Winter: Stop Calling Women Who Are Comfortable with Their Bodies "Dumb Sluts"

Ariel Winter has been a popular target for Internet body-shamers for some time now. Despite being 19 years old, an adult with the right to make her own decisions, the Modern Family star is often criticized for her wardrobe choices.

In July, after being shamed for wearing short-shorts, Winter clapped back at her critics on social media with a “small rant”:

On Tuesday, less than a week after the actress also addressed the topic in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Winter dropped a much longer "rant" regarding negative comments about her style.

“Something I wish people would realize … I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap'd everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING and, unfortunately, I can't do that without paparazzi following me around every day," Winter began in her statement posted to Instagram. "I'm not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I'm trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect."

"I'm not a stylist!” she continued. “I don't know what to wear every day so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable.' Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don't want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have work out/coming out! So trust me, I don't want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single damn day as much as you don't."

The 19-year-old went on to discuss social media comments about her THR interview, in which she criticizes how her mother (from whom she was legally emancipated in 2015) dressed her as a child actor.

"I'd also like to address the tweets I get saying 'you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you're a whore.' I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn't an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18 you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you're told regardless of what is good for you. I'm an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity," she wrote.

"And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn't mean I'm unintelligent or that I'm talentless or that I have no self-respect. I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent, and I AM intelligent. We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just 'dumb sluts.' I also just want to say how disappointed I am that out of everything in the THR article, THAT'S all anyone picked up. How disappointing. Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE. Anyways, rant over."

