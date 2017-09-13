Ariel Winter Wears a Shimmery Bodycon for Her Boyfriend's Birthday Celebration

Ariel Winter made a date night style statement as she hit the streets of Tinseltown to celebrate her boyfriend Levi Meaden's 30th birthday. Not one to play it small when it comes to fashion, the Modern Family star went full glam for the festivities, strolling out of Mastro's restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this week in a white cleavage-baring satin dress with crystal straps.

The 19-year-old thesp paired the glam look with black platform sandals and a silver clutch, and gave it a soft edge with her brunette strands sleek and parted down the middle and a soft pink hue on her lips.

Before she stepped out in the city to kick off her blonde beau's big 3-0, Winter paid tribute to him on Instagram with a photo of herself planting a kiss on his cheek in a black bandeau top and high-waist jean shorts. "Happy 30th my love. Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love," she captioned it.

"I couldn't be more grateful to be your partner in crime. You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can't wait to celebrate you. Here's to many, many more birthdays together," she added, along with several heart emojis.

Meaden couldn't help but gush over her too, sharing a photo of them kissing in football jerseys on Instagram Tuesday. "Amazing birthday thanks to this one!!! Just old movies, us and the dogs. A perfect day!!!," he wrote alongside it.