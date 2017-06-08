Ariana Grande Resumes Her World Tour with an Emotional Paris Performance

Ariana Grande is officially back on the concert circuit.

The "Side to Side" chart topper has had a whirlwind past couple of weeks, as she rallied to support the Manchester tragedy's survivors and victims' families with song.

After announcing that she would postpone her Dangerous Woman world tour in light of the attacks, the young star became the voice of healing when she organized the hugely popular One Love Manchester benefit concert and re-released her single "One More Time" to raise money for those impacted by the May 22nd explosion.

On Wednesday evening, the Nickelodeon alum was ready to make an emotional return to the stage with a performance at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France—a little more than two weeks after the attack. Grande proved that the Manchester tragedy was still very much in her thoughts, taking to Instagram before the show to pay tribute to "our angels."

"First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart," the star wrote alongside a photo of the Eiffel Tower. "Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."

At the concert, the crowd sang along to teary renditions of "One Last Time" and a cover of "Over the Rainbow," which dramatically closed out Sunday night's benefit show. After the event, Grande was back on social media and felt "grateful."

"Merci, Paris. Je t'aime. Grateful to be back," the pop superstar captioned a still of herself from the show.

You can catch the "Into You" hitmaker when she hits Lyon, France on Friday, June 9 before she jets off to Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, and Turin for the remainder of the tour's European leg.