Ariana Grande Flawlessly Transforms a Faux Fur Coat Into a Dress

If anybody can pull off wearing a coat as a dress, it's pint-sized hitmaker Ariana Grande.

On Tuesday night, the "Side to Side" singer lit up Instagram feeds with a photo of herself rocking a silvery faux fur jacket, beige over-the-knee boots, and, well... nothing else. Grande extended the "less is more approach" to her caption as well, and added only two emojis—an eclipse and a cloud—to the monochromatic 'gram. Why so gray, girl?

Moody undertones aside, we'd be lying if we said that the 24-year-old, who dyed her signature locks silver back in October, wasn't giving us some serious Kim Kardashian vibes in this latest snap:

🌒☁️ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:10pm PST

This isn't the first time that Grande, a noted animal lover and vegan, has been spotted sporting fur alternatives throughout the years.

I suggest you and your Kmart Jaclyn Smith collection outfit .......... stay the hell away from Derek Zoolander ! A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Looking good, Ariana!