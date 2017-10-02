Four Months After Manchester Attack, Ariana Grande Pens Heartbreaking Message for Las Vegas

Ariana Grande has a message for the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas. The pop star, who was performing in Manchester earlier this year when an explosion killed 23 concertgoers, penned a heartbreaking Tweet on Monday in response to the tragedy.

“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” she wrote. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism.”

Sunday’s tragedy, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. The shooting claimed the lives of at least 58 people and injured over 500. Country singer Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the gunman opened fire.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” Aldean wrote after the tragedy. “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Grande found herself in a similar situation on May 22, when an explosive device was detonated outside of her concert at the Manchester Arena. 23 people were killed and 250 injured in the tragedy.

Wondering how you can help? If you’re in the Las Vegas area, consider donating blood to local hospitals. Look to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for more details on where to donate.