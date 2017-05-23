Report: Ariana Grande Suspends World Tour Following Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande has reportedly put her world tour on hold following the deadly attack at her Manchester concert in England Monday night. The singer had just finished her set when a reported suicide bomber detonated an explosion, killing at least 22 individuals and injuring dozens more.

Grande was scheduled to play two more shows in the United Kingdom before continuing her Dangerous Woman tour in Europe and the Americas. TMZ reports, citing sources "connected to Ariana," that she has suspended her tour for the time being.

After Monday night’s attack, the 23-year-old sent out an emotional tweet. “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words,” she wrote.

https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/866849021519966208 broken.

Her manager, Scooter Braun, released a statement as well on Twitter. “Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives.”

“We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”