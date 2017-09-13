Ariana Grande Teams Up with a Huge Sneaker Brand You Love

If you’re wondering whether it’s time to get rid of your dirty kicks, the answer is yes. What to shop for? New Reebok sneakers.

On Wednesday, Ariana Grande introduced herself as the latest ambassador for the activewear brand. “Confidence, self belief, and self-expression. I am proud to partner with @Reebok who has the same ideals and beliefs as me and that I hope to instill in my babes #BeMoreHuman #ArianaXReebok,” she wrote to caption to a 'gram in which she’s wearing Reebok fall 2017 pieces on her Dangerous Woman Tour stage.

The yearlong deal will focus on social media, with Grande sharing photos of herself in the brand to her 113 million Instagram followers and Reebok also sharing on their site. For Grande, the partnership feels natural.

“Like Reebok, I fiercely stand for those who express themselves, celebrate their individuality and push boundaries. I’m an advocate for people accepting themselves for who they are,” she said in a statement. “Reebok’s message of enabling and encouraging self-belief and self-betterment is something I fundamentally live by. I’m honored to partner with a brand whose mission is to inspire people to be the best possible version of themselves.”

While there’s no mention of an actual collaboration in the works, we’re still pumped to take on Grande’s downtown-cool streetwear style. The last star to have partnered with Reebok? Gigi Hadid:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSEqzzFgvki/?hl=en&taken-by=gigihadid 😋👟 @reebok @reebokwomen @reebokclassics A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

