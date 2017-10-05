Ariana Grande Opens Up About Coping After the Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande is still dealing with the effects of the tragic bombing that took the lives of 22 of her fans during the Manchester, England, leg of her Dangerous Woman tour.

The songstress held back tears as she opened up about it to Coveteur. "I don't think I've been through anything as traumatic as [what] we've been through," she said. "So … [touring] can be a lot."

Still, Grande decided to continue on with the tour following the terror incident in May, going on to explain why it was so important to her to do it.

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty

"Calling it off and going home was not an option," she said. "The message of the show was too important. For the crew and everyone involved, it's become more than just a show for us. We are really grateful to be here and really grateful for this show," she added, referring to her show in Hong Kong.

In addition to moving forward with the tour, Grande is also making sure that she's taking care of herself once it ends. "I think what I'm probably going to do [after the tour] is check in on my health," she said.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Pens Heartbreaking Message for Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Aside from maintaining a healthy lifestyle on the road, Grande's love for her fans has kept her going following the tragedy. "I love what I do," she said. "One of my favorite things about it is being able to have an impact on my fans' lives and to be there for them—to know that what I'm creating is helping them in some way. Even if it's just making them feel empowered when they're getting ready in the morning, helping them through a heartbreak, or finding something they love about themselves."

"I think about them with everything I create," she continued. "They've definitely been my inspiration this whole time on this tour; [they] keep it going. I wouldn't have been able to do that without their love, and motivation, or inspiration."