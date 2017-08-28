The $3 Hair Product Ariana Grande's Stylist Uses on Her Singature Ponytail 

X
Shop This Post
by: Alexandra Whittaker
August 28, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

Ariana Grande's famous sky-high ponytail may seem like the work of professionals (or magic), but, really, she has a secret styling weapon—and it only costs $3.

The singer's hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed some of his best hair tricks for styling Grande's signature 'do to E! News, and, shockingly, all it requires is a trip to the drug store.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"This is something I use a lot. It's called Gorilla Snot. It's a gel," he said. "Say I wanted to do a ponytail and I wanted to do something really slick, I'd just put that on the edges. It makes it like rock solid."

Courtesy

After watching Grande whip her hair around while performing, we sure believe the "rock solid" part. Just don't go overboard with the "Gorilla Snot" though, as Appleton said it's really just for baby hairs, edges, and braids.

VIDEO: Like Us, Ariana Grande Also Belts Out Spice Girls in the Bathroom

"If you have braids and you want to lay your edges down or if you want to make sure that ponytail is super sleek use a tiny little drop of it," he said.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Drastically Changed Her Signature Ponytail 

In addition to helping Grande with her hair, Appleton also works with Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, and Katy Perry, so he knows his stuff. Who knew a $3 gel was the key to celeb-worthy hair?

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top