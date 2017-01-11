Let's Read into Ariana Grande's 'Gram About John Legend and Beauty and the Beast

Big news, people of Earth! Ariana Grande just hinted that she and John Legend were working on something big. Grande tagged both Legend and the official page of the upcoming live-action version of Beauty and the Beast in a vague studio photo on Instagram Tuesday night.

The "Side to Side" singer captioned the blurry photo with a single telling emoji: a dying rose that looks just like the one in the iconic fairy tale. The page for the movie (which stars Emma Watson as Belle alongside Dan Stevens and Luke Evans) only heightened the speculation when it shared Grande's post from its own account. Call us crazy, but it looks as though—brace yourselves—she and Legend could be teaming up for what would be the most epic duet in the history of duets for the highly anticipated film's soundtrack. Let it be true!

🥀 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 10, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

While we don't know what song the duo would take on, we have a feeling it might be "Beauty and the Beast" (aka "Tale as Old as Time"). Angela Lansbury sang the tune as Mrs. Potts in the 1991 animated film and Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson performed a version for it as well.

We should add that Grande and Legend aren't the only songbirds attached to the film. Its most recent trailer offers a glimpse of Watson's own formidable pipes with a snippet of her sweet rendition of "Belle (Reprise)."

While we wait for confirmation on the duet of the century, why not watch the latest trailer (above) a few more times? And in case you need a reminder: Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17.