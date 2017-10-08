Ariana Grande Debuts New Silver Hair and the Internet is Obsessed

We're 100 percent on board for this hair transformation. Ariana Grande was already a space princess to begin with, but she just made it even more official with her bold new hair color.

The 24-year-old "Side to Side" singer just wrapped up her Dangerous Woman tour overseas, and it looks like she was ready for a change following her trip. What better way to kick off her next chapter than with a dramatic beauty transformation?

Yesterday, Grande took to Instagram to show off her new look, and her fans couldn't keep their cool. The "Into You" songstress dyed her long, gorgeous locks gray! She looks like a total fairy princess in the picture, where she's rocking a nude lip and dramatic lashes.

Grande captioned the image with "btw i (it's grey)," which is probably a necessary clarification, as her hair kind of looks purple in the pic.

If you're having déjà vu, it's probably because we've seen a similar color on Grande before. Back in 2015, she wore a grayish silver wig for her "Focus" music video, and now, she's brought the look to life—we're obsessed! And maybe with new hair comes new music?

We can't wait to see Grande's signature pony with her gorgeous new hair.