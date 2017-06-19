Ariana Grande Credits Her European Tour for "Wiping Her Tears Away" in an Emotional Post

Just weeks after the Manchester, England explosion that devastated the world, Ariana Grande credits the fans on her Dangerous Woman tour for helping her heal in wake of the tragedy.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the "Into You" hitmaker revealed that she concluded the European leg of her tour on a high note due to all the love and support she's received from her followers. With the May 22 bombing still fresh in her mind, the pop star penned an emotional thank you to her fans alongside a video of herself in concert.

"At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time," the 24-year-old wrote, referencing the terrorist attack that occurred at her concert in the British city last month.

She continued the heartfelt message: "Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. I'm immensely grateful!!!!"

Grande concluded on an optimistic note by stating, "I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon."

Since the late May tragedy, the "Side to Side" songstress proved that the northwestern city will always hold a special place in her heart, as she put on the One Love Manchester benefit concert earlier this month, matched bee tattoos with her bandmates, and even accepted an honorary citizenship of Manchester.