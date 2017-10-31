Ariana Grande Ditched Her Signature Ponytail for Epic Bette Davis Costume

Meghan Overdeep
Oct 31, 2017 @ 8:15 am

Is that you, Ariana Grande?

The pint-sized pop star had her Instagram followers doing a double take after she posted a treasure trove of photos of her epic Bette Davis costume from Vanessa Hudgens's star-studded Halloween party.

Dressed in a glittery gown and an oversize tweed jacket, the "Side to Side" singer and her BFF Doug Middlebrook (as Joan Crawford) reenacted scenes from Feud in a series of moody black-and-white 'grams. To bring Bette back to life, Grande, 24, replaced her signature ponytail with a halo of vintage curls worthy of the silver screen. A long cigarette holder and a martini, filled to the brim, completed the singer's uncanny look.

bette

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

"Joan and bette" Grande captioned a snap of her and Middlebrook that shows her subtly eyeing the Oscar between them.

joan and bette

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Another set of photos show the pair tussling over the award.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Now that's how you slay Halloween!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!