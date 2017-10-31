Ariana Grande Ditched Her Signature Ponytail for Epic Bette Davis Costume

Is that you, Ariana Grande?
The pint-sized pop star had her Instagram followers doing a double take after she posted a treasure trove of photos of her epic Bette Davis costume from Vanessa Hudgens's star-studded Halloween party.
Dressed in a glittery gown and an oversize tweed jacket, the "Side to Side" singer and her BFF Doug Middlebrook (as Joan Crawford) reenacted scenes from Feud in a series of moody black-and-white 'grams. To bring Bette back to life, Grande, 24, replaced her signature ponytail with a halo of vintage curls worthy of the silver screen. A long cigarette holder and a martini, filled to the brim, completed the singer's uncanny look.
"Joan and bette" Grande captioned a snap of her and Middlebrook that shows her subtly eyeing the Oscar between them.
Another set of photos show the pair tussling over the award.
Now that's how you slay Halloween!