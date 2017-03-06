Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" Music Video Is Pure Magic

With the highly anticipated reimagining of the tale as old as time almost upon us, we've gotten the ultimate musical surprise just days away from Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast release.

Ariana Grande and John Legend reprise Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson's 1991 pop version of Grammy- and Oscar-winning ballad "Beauty and the Beast" to stunning effect for the live-action movie, and the newly dropped music video is giving us some serious fairytale magic.

The music video begins with the familiar opening chords interlaced with Grande's vocals as we get taken into Belle's world with scenes from the movie. We then see the "Dangerous Woman" songstress—princess makeover complete in a romantic red gown—sing the opening lines while gazing into a mirror that emits magical sparks

Moments later, dancers dressed as red rose petals (on par with the film's motif) waltz over to the 23-year-old to form a complete flower as a princely John Legend sings his verses nearby at a piano.

The film's Beast and Belle, played by Dan Stevens and Emma Watson, then enter the scene and start dancing in the stunning yellow dress and bright blue waistcoat that induces some major Disney nostalgia before we get treated to more scenes from the film accompanied by the timeless tune.

Watch the full trailer for a dose of pure magic.