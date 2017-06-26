24 Times Birthday Girl Ariana Grande Showed Off Her Pout on Instagram

Happy birthday, Ariana Grande! The singer turns 24 years old today, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her poutiest selfies.
If anyone has a signature look, it’s this star. Between her high ponytail, winged eyeliner, and light pink lip, Grande almost always stays true to the same beauty look—hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
The singer’s makeup obsession certainly paid off when she landed a gig as MAC’s Viva Glam spokesperson, rolling out some incredible lip shades and ad campaigns to boot. From a dark plum “bad girl” lipstick to a light pink “good girl” gloss, bright orchid lipstick and a neutral gloss, we’re in love with the stunning shades she created.
In honor of her birthday, join us in taking a look back at the Dangerous Woman's favorite pose on Instagram.
