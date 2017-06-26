24 Times Birthday Girl Ariana Grande Showed Off Her Pout on Instagram

Happy birthday, Ariana Grande! The singer turns 24 years old today, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her poutiest selfies.

If anyone has a signature look, it’s this star. Between her high ponytail, winged eyeliner, and light pink lip, Grande almost always stays true to the same beauty look—hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

The singer’s makeup obsession certainly paid off when she landed a gig as MAC’s Viva Glam spokesperson, rolling out some incredible lip shades and ad campaigns to boot. From a dark plum “bad girl” lipstick to a light pink “good girl” gloss, bright orchid lipstick and a neutral gloss, we’re in love with the stunning shades she created.

In honor of her birthday, join us in taking a look back at the Dangerous Woman's favorite pose on Instagram.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Resumes Her World Tour in Paris with an Emotional Performance

hi A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 12, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 17, 2016 at 7:39am PDT

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 16, 2016 at 5:57am PDT

soul mate @lexie1225 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 11, 2016 at 6:35pm PDT

🌙 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 9, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

Bonne nuit A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2016 at 6:03am PDT

you know that we're greedy for / living for love ♡ ♡ ♡ @madonna A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2016 at 6:47pm PDT

♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 2, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

boy don'tchu know I'm greedy ♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 30, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

🐛 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 22, 2016 at 8:13pm PDT

jus lemme ♡ you A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 18, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT

だいすき Tokyo ♡ ♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 13, 2016 at 12:38am PDT

また にほんに いきます! みんなに あえるのが まちきれない ♡ ✈️ see you soon my babies A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 10, 2016 at 5:16pm PDT

♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 9, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

another from yesterday ♡ what a great show. thank you again @nickiminaj and @tmobilearena (really HQ) A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 8, 2016 at 6:59pm PDT

🌧 snap: moonlightbae A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 24, 2016 at 7:02pm PDT

somethin bout you ♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 21, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

to do today: rid this cold, watch Rent 6 times, eat twice my weight in popcorn. ☁️ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 17, 2016 at 12:52pm PST

Helping support the fight against breast cancer for my angel, Aunt Judy. 👼 @livelokai will donate $1 for each pink bracelet sold until end of Oct 💓 #livelokai #lokaihero http://mylokai.co/pinklokai A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 18, 2015 at 3:15pm PDT

hi from the bus..... see you soon, Wichita !!! ☺️ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 6, 2015 at 11:33am PDT